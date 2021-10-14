GOP seeks to tip balance of power in West Seneca Town Board race

The quality of life in West Seneca is also a priority for Smaczniak. That would include recreational aspects of the town, he said.

“We definitely need to see if the town if satisfied with the one rink we have,” Smaczniak said, of the ice rink in West Seneca. “Ice demand is increasing. We need to see, do we have a need for a second rink?”

Susan K. Kims

For Kims, 69, who is retired after working various jobs, including as an insurance broker, a key issue before the town is transparency. Kims said that information "should be available.”

“Especially for the taxpayer ... they all want to know what their money is being spent on and how it's being spent,” she said.

Kims has Republican and "Back the Blue" endorsements in the race. She was born near Pittsburgh and moved to West Seneca in 1976. Her education included Erie Community College and courses in a business school.

On the issue of transparency, Kims said she would “encourage open conversation.”

“If you have a resident who gets up and speaks ... if they ask a question, it should be answered,” Kims said. “Sometimes ... you sit there, and you hear nothing.”