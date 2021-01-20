GOP leaders remain solidly behind Trump, while acknowledging some voters are 'exhausted'

For America's Grand Old Party, the past week has proven anything but grand.
Republicans have ceded to Democrats both houses of Congress, and Donald Trump ends a tumultuous White House reign along with his four-year domination of U.S. politics.
But to local Republicans, Trump remains their undisputed leader. While some GOP leaders express doubts about Trump's style and methods, all present a solid front against his impeachment.
Local chairmen predict he will remain very much on the scene, even as the nation's capital still reels from the Jan. 6 insurrection critics say Trump inspired.
"There's no other person out there fighting against the Washington swamp," said Niagara County Republican Chairman Richard Andres. "We support him as kind of an underdog against the world. He still has lots of appeal."
Indeed, Trump leaves the White House damaged to some degree by the Capitol riot and subsequent impeachment, with the latest CNN poll showing his overall approval dropping from 42% just before the election to 34% last week – the lowest of his presidency. But 80% of national Republicans still back the departing president, according to CNN, while a new NBC poll measures his party support at 87%.
The numbers could explain why the leader of upstate New York's biggest Republican organization – Erie County Chairman Karl J. Simmeth Jr. – remains solidly in Trump's corner.
"I haven't switched gears on that at all; I'm still a Trump guy," Simmeth said a few days ago. "People I talk to still back the president 100%."
All of this develops against the backdrop of an impeachment effort that gained 10 GOP votes in the House of Representatives, while several Republican senators could vote for conviction when proceedings reach the Capitol's upper house. Though Republican senators like Utah's Mitt Romney have signaled guilty votes, none of that is swaying New York's party leaders.
State Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, an Amherst resident, calls it a "snap impeachment," a "mockery" and a "witch hunt."
"It's a waste of Congress' time and the American people's time," he said. "And if Joe Biden were honest about it, he'd say it's getting in the way of his agenda."
Langworthy noted that he condemned the assault on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob even as it was taking place, blaming the situation as a "small fraction ... of people who became bad actors with unspeakable acts."
But he believes part of the overall unity behind Trump stems from the belief that the departing president did nothing wrong, even after a crowd he had just addressed then stormed the nation's seat of government.
Support Local Journalism
"I don't see where the man incited violence among anyone," Langworthy said. "We're the party of law and order, and there was never a call to defy any law enforcement office or trespass or vandalize. He said 'have your voices be heard.' "
The new CNN poll says 55% of all voters blame Trump for the Jan. 6 riot, but Republican leaders are not so sure. Cattaraugus County Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. puts little stock in what he calls an effort to discredit Trump by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat.
Keis seems to harbor mixed feelings about Trump's conduct, even if he is no fan of impeachment.
"He should have been professional enough and adult enough to not egg them on," he said of Trump's address to the pre-riot crowd. "But he is who he is, and that's the reason a lot of us supported him in the first place."
And Andres, the Niagara County leader, says he interprets the Constitution's impeachment clause as a mechanism for removing a "dangerous person" from office.
"If you're already out of office, I don't see the point," he said.
Still, even these staunch Republican leaders show some cracks in their otherwise solid support for the outgoing president. Andres said Trump's "style and antics get him into trouble."
"I wish he'd stick to policies," he said.
Keis, the Cattaraugus leader who is also Mansfield supervisor, remains a Trump supporter and cannot overlook a strong, Trump-inspired economy before the pandemic. But he also understands much of the nation's frustration.
"He's done some rather stupid things, let's face it," he said. "Even something as simple as not wearing a mask and then having attitude about it."
Some analysts foresee the departing president not only remaining a force in U.S. politics, but returning to run for president again in 2024. And while local Republican leaders remain steadfastly behind their leader at the end of his term, nobody is making long-term commitments.
"I'm not saying I would or I wouldn't, but I'm pretty sure I probably wouldn't," Keis said, "because we don't need this constant frustration and this depth of vitriol toward one another."
Langworthy acknowledged many voters are "exhausted" by Trump's tenure, especially over the past few months, and are "ready to move on," while others are disappointed that some Republicans did not work harder to support their president.
But he also said 2024 remains a political lifetime into the future, and that anything can happen.
"If I told you in 2012 as were were getting ready to swear Barack Obama into a second term that that a few years later Donald J. Trump would be president," he said, "you'd say I live on the moon."