GOP leaders remain solidly behind Trump, but say some voters are 'exhausted'

"I haven't switched gears on that at all; I'm still a Trump guy," Simmeth said a few days ago. "People I talk to still back the president 100%."

All of this develops against the backdrop of an impeachment effort that gained 10 GOP votes in the House of Representatives, while several Republican senators could vote for conviction when proceedings reach the Capitol's upper house. Though Republican senators like Utah's Mitt Romney have signaled guilty votes, none of that is swaying New York's party leaders.

State Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, an Amherst resident, calls it a "snap impeachment," a "mockery" and a "witch hunt."

"It's a waste of Congress' time and the American people's time," he said. "And if Joe Biden were honest about it, he'd say it's getting in the way of his agenda."

Langworthy noted that he condemned the assault on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob even as it was taking place, blaming the situation as a "small fraction ... of people who became bad actors with unspeakable acts."

But he believes part of the overall unity behind Trump stems from the belief that the departing president did nothing wrong, even after a crowd he had just addressed then stormed the nation's seat of government.

