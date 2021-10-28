GOP House candidate raises $107K for race in Southern Tier district that may disappear

WASHINGTON – Running for Congress in 2021 is a bit like preparing for a marathon without a road to run on, but that's not stopping the Steuben County Republican chairman from raising money to run for a Southern Tier seat that may not even exist in 2023.

That GOP official, Joe Sempolinski of Canisteo, is running for the 23rd District seat being vacated by Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican – and Sempolinski managed to raise $107,297 for his effort through Sept. 30 even though that seat may be reapportioned out of existence.

"I'm very pleased," said Sempolinski, 38, a former aide to Reed. "Our goal was to raise $100,000, and everybody was telling me it was a very ambitious goal, given the fact that we don't know exactly what the districts are going to be yet, which obviously makes fundraising more difficult."

Yet Sempolinski managed to do it, bringing in the bulk of his funds – $93,020 – from individuals, including many from the sprawling 23rd District. He also got $10,000 from a "leadership PAC" founded by Reed years ago to fund his own political interests.