GOP hopes for key win in Erie County Legislature's 4th District

Minor party primary races rarely attract much widespread attention, especially in an Erie County Legislature race.

But the Republican Party is trying to recapture the majority this year, and doing that may depend on the ability for a former foreman and restaurant employee to win the Conservative Party primary against a longtime Town of Tonawanda councilman.

Both men, Skip Kowal and John Bargnesi Jr., are running for the Legislature's 4th District seat, currently occupied by Republican-turned-Democrat Kevin Hardwick, who is now seeking election to the Erie County comptroller's seat. The 4th District encompasses the city and town of Tonawanda, as well as Grand Island.

Republican-supported legislators currently hold four seats in the 11-member county Legislature. They would need to pick up two in order to win a 6-5 majority. They are hoping one of those key wins may be Hardwick's 4th District seat, now that Hardwick is vacating it.

Some parts of the 4th District, particularly Grand Island, are more conservative leaning, which makes the seat a target in this election cycle.