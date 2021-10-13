GOP, Conservative donations to Brown surge since primary loss, Walton says

In a city where Democrats hold a 7 to 1 advantage, Myerson emphasizes Brown's Republican support. The Walton campaign, meanwhile, consistently labels her "the Democratic nominee for mayor" or "winner of the Democratic primary." Walton even questioned why Brown was participating when they met in a Sept. 9 debate.

Myerson said the Walton analysis shows the mayor gaining significant contributions from 13 local donors who also gave at least $1,000 to former President Donald J. Trump's campaign in 2020.

Myerson said he does not know if fundraising among Republicans is organized, but calls the post-primary results "extremely impressive."

Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo acknowledged that Brown sought help from Conservative volunteers in an unsuccessful attempt to form a new minor party line over the summer, even though only about 1,300 Conservatives vote in the city.

"I am definitely here to help," Lorigo said. "I said I will notify Conservatives in the City of Buffalo that [Brown] is the right choice; that we can't lay back and allow a declared socialist to become mayor of the City of Buffalo. I believe she creates a negative precedent for the County of Erie and State of New York."