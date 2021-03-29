GOP candidate for Buffalo mayor declines nomination; challenges filed to other petitions

It appears the Republican Party will not field a candidate for mayor of Buffalo this year after all.

Ross Kostecky, who represented the GOP in the 2019 contest for city comptroller, has declined the nomination after party officials filed designating petitions on his behalf last week. City GOP Chairman Andrew Pace said Kostecky had temporarily stepped up to represent the party but that no serious candidate had materialized despite an extensive search.

"We just didn't have adequate time with Covid to interview enough candidates for mayor," Pace said. "Ross stepped forward and we felt comfortable with him, but candidates have the right to decline."

Republicans are outnumbered about 7 to 1 in heavily Democratic Buffalo, and no serious GOP candidate has emerged since current Democratic Mayor Byron W. Brown decisively defeated Kevin J. Helfer in 2005.

In another significant development, businessman Hormoz Mansouri said he was filing papers Monday to run in the June Democratic primary for county comptroller against the party's endorsed candidate, Legislator Kevin R. Hardwick.