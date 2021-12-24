Gillibrand despises new process for prosecuting military sex assaults, but key ally sees progress

For that reason, Gillibrand authored – and this year, won strong majority support for – a bill that would take the decision on whether to prosecute such cases away from military commanders and give it to trained military prosecutors.

But the bill those four men devised and that Congress passed stops short of that. It establishes a "special trial counsel" for each branch of the military, and those independent prosecutors will have the authority to refer cases for court martial.

But commanders will retain much of the prosecutorial power in the process. They will choose the jurors. They will decide which witnesses testify. They can even grant immunity.

All of those powers would have been removed from the chain of command under Gillibrand's bill – and she's livid that the defense negotiators kept those powers in the hands of commanding officers.

"These are things that are essential to the prosecution of any case, and so if the prosecutor doesn’t have the right to do these things, it means the prosecutor has to go ask the commander: 'May I do these things? May I call this witness?' " she said recently on the Senate floor.

But Tokash said commanders might not keep that power for long.