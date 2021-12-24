Gillibrand despises new process for prosecuting military sex assaults, but key ally sees progress

WASHINGTON – To Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, Congress recently "codified the status quo" and left military commanders in charge of the kind of sexual assault court martial cases that they've been ignoring for decades.
But to Meghan Tokash, an assistant U.S. attorney from Buffalo who served on President Biden's Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military, the defense bill Congress recently passed "is historic for military justice (even though there is a LOT more work to do)."
And, based on a close look at the military justice reforms Congress included in its recently passed defense authorization bill for 2022, it seems quite possible that both Gillibrand and Tokash are correct.
One thing is beyond dispute. The four men who hammered out the final version of that defense bill – the top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate and House Armed Services Committees – devised something far short of what Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, has been pushing for nearly a decade.
Gillibrand long has insisted that military commanders had to be removed from the prosecutorial process for court martials involving sexual assault and other serious crimes. She's said that based on what she's heard from victims' advocates: that sexual assault victims don't trust their commanding officers to take their cases seriously, meaning that many such crimes go unreported.
For that reason, Gillibrand authored – and this year, won strong majority support for – a bill that would take the decision on whether to prosecute such cases away from military commanders and give it to trained military prosecutors.
But the bill those four men devised and that Congress passed stops short of that. It establishes a "special trial counsel" for each branch of the military, and those independent prosecutors will have the authority to refer cases for court martial.
But commanders will retain much of the prosecutorial power in the process. They will choose the jurors. They will decide which witnesses testify. They can even grant immunity.
All of those powers would have been removed from the chain of command under Gillibrand's bill – and she's livid that the defense negotiators kept those powers in the hands of commanding officers.
"These are things that are essential to the prosecution of any case, and so if the prosecutor doesn’t have the right to do these things, it means the prosecutor has to go ask the commander: 'May I do these things? May I call this witness?' " she said recently on the Senate floor.
But Tokash said commanders might not keep that power for long.
"The president can (and likely will) enact executive orders to amend the rules for courts-martial to transfer authority traditionally held by the convening authority to the newly minted special trial counsel for covered offenses listed in conference bill," Tokash said in an email.
What's more, Tokash said in an interview, the very creation of those independent counsels at each branch of the military will send the signal that sexual assaults and other major crimes will be taken seriously.
"We believe that creating independent offices of highly skilled and highly trained prosecutors to handle sexual assaults not just at prosecution, but to also screen these cases, is what will help (overcome) that broken trust," she said.
That change alone makes for a monumental military justice reform, Tokash said – while conceding that the recently passed bill does not go nearly far enough.
Most troublesome of all, Tokash said, is an omission from the list of crimes that Congress charged the new special counsels with prosecuting. The military special counsels will decide when to pursue cases involving alleged sexual assault, rape, murder and domestic violence – but commanding officers would remain in charge of sexual harassment cases.
Tokash termed that move "devastating." The commission Tokash served on recommended that sexual harassment cases go to the special counsels, and the Pentagon agreed. That being the case, "I think everybody was left bewildered by the fact that it wasn't included in the bill," Tokash said.
Such partial reforms leave Gillibrand worried that the bill Congress passed won't lead to real change.
"I worry that that percentage of sexual assaults, rapes and unwanted sexual contact – the 20,000 that are estimated every year – that the percentage of those that will be willing to come forward will not go up and the rate of cases will not go down and the rate of cases that end in conviction will not go up," she said recently on the Senate floor.
Gillibrand vowed to keep pushing for her legislation to entirely relieve commanding officers of the prosecutorial powers in major criminal justice cases, and Tokash acknowledged there's still room for more reform.
Even so, Tokash stressed that the bill Congress passed provides the greatest change ever for victims of sexual assault in the military. And that, she said, is a victory for Gillibrand even if it's not a complete victory.
"Kirsten Gillibrand is the architect of this historic moment of change in military justice," Tokash said. "I know it doesn’t look exactly what she thought it would look like but make no mistake: what passed ... is monumental and it is because of her unrelenting passion on this subject that this moment even happened."