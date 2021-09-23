Gillibrand calls border shutdown 'an outrage'

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand said Thursday that it's "an outrage" that the United States continues to bar Canadians who are vaccinated against Covid-19 from crossing U.S. land borders.

"I'm very disturbed and concerned that this border has not been opened," Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said on a Zoom conference call with reporters. "When we can open the border to Europe and the UK and Asia, there's literally no reason you can't open the border to Canada. I think it's an outrage."

Gillibrand and seven of her colleagues from northern border states wrote to President Biden last week, asking him to open the border to vaccinated travelers. But on Monday, a White House official said the Canadian and Mexican borders – shut to nonessential travel since March 2020 – would remain closed through Oct. 21.

Asked what she could do if the border were to be closed for yet another month, Gillibrand said: "Besides criticizing the administration again and calling on it to open again, there's very few things we can do."

Gillibrand said it's essential that the border open because families, businesses and communities depend on it.

