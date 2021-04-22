Giambra seeks open GOP primary for governor

Giambra, who in a similar 2018 bid for governor attracted little support and counts few party supporters again this year, is nevertheless working hard to make his case. In a Thursday interview with The Buffalo News, the two-term county executive pointed to the lack of any statewide Republican success since 2002 and concludes the party must find another way.

"Why not let the voters decide so we have the strongest and best candidate with the best chance to win in November?" he asked. "Because our ability to win using the same playbook is very much reduced."

Offering a committed Trump supporter to voters in ultra-Democratic New York, he said, "looks like we plan on coming in second."

"If it's about electability and winning," he said, "then changing the formula might be helpful. What's the party got to lose?"

But no other potential candidate appearing before party leaders in Albany on Monday made a similar argument. Instead, all have expressed support for Trump and his policies, while one – Andrew Giuliani – worked for the former president in the White House until the administration ended in January.

And Langworthy, never close to Giambra even in his former post as Erie County Republican chairman, is counted among Trump's top New York State supporters.