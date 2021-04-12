Giambra offers 'moderate' label as he explores GOP run for governor

Just as in 2018, Joel A. Giambra finds himself studying next year's potential Republican field for governor and asking, "Why not me?"

The former Erie County executive sees no "moderate" Republican amid at least five candidates expressing interest, and wonders if the GOP will guarantee another failure in the 2022 gubernatorial election by nominating a supporter of former President Donald J. Trump in ultra-Democratic New York.

And just as he did in the last election for governor, the Democrat-turned-Republican says he might be the answer.

"I'm not a Trump guy and I never have been, though I support some Trump policies," Giambra said Monday. "And I think the Republicans' only chance of winning is if the Democrats cannot place a Trump moniker on our candidate.

"There's no question I've based my career on moderate Republicans like George Pataki," he said, referring to the former three-term governor. "That ingredient has to be there for the Republicans to even contest."