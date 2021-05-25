Garcia leads in fundraising for Erie County sheriff; Walton shows strength in bid for Buffalo mayor

When Republican John C. Garcia joined the crowded race for Erie County sheriff earlier this year, the retired Buffalo Police Department detective listed his fundraising prowess as a major advantage.

Now, the latest campaign finance reports to the state Board of Elections show him leading in the money race, raising about $191,000 with almost $148,000 on hand. But question marks surround the situation since his primary election challenger – endorsed Republican Karen L. Healy-Case – has yet to file the required report.

And in the so far quiet Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, the new reports show challenger India B. Walton raising about $84,000 as she takes on incumbent Byron W. Brown.

But as he promised early on, Garcia is demonstrating early strength with total contributions at around $191,000 – though $50,000 stems from loans by the candidate.

"It's a great indication of my support," Garcia said Wednesday, "with many people from all political affiliations."

He said he has since added $5,000 from a fundraiser last week in Orchard Park, with several more planned – including a June 10 event that he expects will draw 250 to 300 supporters.