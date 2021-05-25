Garcia leads in fundraising for Erie County sheriff; Walton shows strength in bid for Buffalo mayor

When Republican John C. Garcia joined the crowded race for Erie County sheriff earlier this year, the retired Buffalo Police Department detective listed his fundraising prowess as a major advantage.
Now, the latest campaign finance reports to the state Board of Elections show him leading in the money race, raising about $191,000 with almost $148,000 on hand. But question marks surround the situation since his primary election challenger – endorsed Republican Karen L. Healy-Case – has yet to file the required report.
And in the so far quiet Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, the new reports show challenger India B. Walton raising about $84,000 as she takes on incumbent Byron W. Brown.
But as he promised early on, Garcia is demonstrating early strength with total contributions at around $191,000 – though $50,000 stems from loans by the candidate.
"It's a great indication of my support," Garcia said Wednesday, "with many people from all political affiliations."
He said he has since added $5,000 from a fundraiser last week in Orchard Park, with several more planned – including a June 10 event that he expects will draw 250 to 300 supporters.
Supporters of Healy-Case, meanwhile, have also touted the retired Buffalo police lieutenant's ability to attract campaign funds and predict she will eventually report a healthy sum (earlier submissions to the board indicated she loaned her campaign $28,000). Indeed, she is already airing a planned $100,000 worth of television ads emphasizing her experience and opposition to what she describes as "unconstitutional mandates" imposed by New York State.
She did not return a call seeking comment about her absence of a report on the Board of Elections public website.
Stephen Felano, a gun rights advocate who had previously announced his GOP candidacy and filed a campaign finance report in January, is out of the race. Board of Elections officials say he failed to submit enough signatures on designating petitions to qualify for the primary.
Democratic filings, meanwhile, so far depict a sheriff's race far less awash in campaign funds. Brian J. Gould, the Cheektowaga assistant chief and endorsed Democrat, has raised almost $58,000, with about $21,000 on hand. He has also been on cable television and in digital media. His contributions reflect his status as the party candidate, with $3,000 from Cheektowaga Democrats, $7,000 worth of in-kind support from the Erie County Democratic Party, and $1,000 from Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner.
Gould has also loaned his campaign $4,000.
His main rival in the Democratic primary, Kimberley L. Miller-Beaty, has raised almost $34,000 and reported a current balance of almost $19,000. The former deputy commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department, Miller-Beaty reported mostly small contributions, with six at the $1,000 level. Her highest contribution of $2,500 was from John Hurley, president of Canisius College, where Miller-Beaty is director of security.
Myles L. Carter, who has been active in civil rights causes and is also a candidate in the Democratic primary, reported he has raised about $4,600 with a balance of about $1,900.
In the contest for mayor, Brown's report did not appears on the Board of Elections website. Jessica Smith, his treasurer, said the campaign had submitted a report that did not register because of software problems with the state Board of Elections.
"It is a widespread issue with many campaigns across the state," she said.
Board spokesman John W. Conklin acknowledged software problems occurred on Friday, but that other campaigns were able to report by continuing to attempt filings.
"We're telling them to keep trying until they get through," he said.
Smith said the campaign reported raising about $173,000 during the last period, with about $103,000 on hand. In total, he has raised $207,000.
While nowhere near the mayor's totals, Walton noted significant strength in her campaign by raising almost $84,000, with about $53,000 on hand.
Her report featured several substantial contributions, including $5,200 from Carl Nightingale, $5,000 from Jason Katz-Brown, and $5,000 from Martha McCluskey. She reported one contribution of $20,040 with no attribution.