Garcia holds tight lead in Erie County sheriff race; absentees will identify winner

Republican John C. Garcia was clinging to a slim lead in the race for Erie County sheriff late Tuesday, but the outcome remained too close to call. A clear winner will emerge only after a potential 19,000 absentee ballots are counted in coming days.

Garcia, the candidate endorsed by departing Sheriff Timothy B. Howard and a slew of police unions, produced strong results, even with two other Republican-leaning candidates draining him of votes. He led Democrat Kimberly Beaty by around 6,000 votes after the vast majority of ballots were counted late in the evening.

Though Beaty refused to concede, Garcia took the microphone at his gathering in Grand Island and talked like the victor. "I look forward to protecting and serving all citizens, the people of Erie County for the next four years," he said.

This much was certain: The next Erie County sheriff will be a veteran of the Buffalo Police Department. Garcia, 59, of Grand Island, retired after a career as a detective with the homicide and narcotics units. He now owns a stake in a private security firm. Beaty, 58, of Lancaster, retired as the deputy police commissioner. She is the director of public safety at Canisius College, her alma mater.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month