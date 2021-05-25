Garcia, Healy-Case wage fierce fundraising battle in sheriff contest; Walton shows strength in bid for Buffalo mayor

The two Republican candidates for sheriff won't face each other in their party's primary until June 22, but are already locked in a fierce battle for campaign funds.

John C. Garcia and Karen L. Healy-Case are reporting six-digit figures as they compete in an unprecedented GOP primary.

The latest campaign finance reports to the state Board of Elections show Garcia raising about $191,000 with almost $148,000 on hand. Healy-Case, the endorsed Republican, has been unable to file because of software problems at the board, her campaign said, but disclosed that she raised about $148,000 since January and has a balance of about $133,000.

And in the so far quiet Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, the new reports show challenger India B. Walton raising about $84,000 as she takes on incumbent Byron W. Brown.

As he promised early on, Garcia is demonstrating early strength with contributions to date.

"It's a great indication of my support," Garcia said Wednesday, "with many people from all political affiliations."

He said he has since added $5,000 from a fundraiser last week in Orchard Park, with several more planned – including a June 10 event that he expects will draw 250 to 300 supporters.