Garcia carried all but three municipalities in Erie County sheriff's race
Beaty Garcia
News file photos

Unofficial results in the Erie County sheriff's race show Republican John Garcia carried all but three municipalities: Amherst, Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda.

Garcia leads Democrat Kimberly Beaty, with 46.5% of the vote to Beaty's 43.9%.

In many towns and cities, though, the vote spread was much wider – an average of 30 percentage points. 

There were about 19,000 absentee ballots that were requested, however, making the race too close to call. 

Made with Flourish
