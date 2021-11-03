Garcia carried all but three municipalities in Erie County sheriff's race

Unofficial results in the Erie County sheriff's race show Republican John Garcia carried all but three municipalities: Amherst, Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda.
Garcia leads Democrat Kimberly Beaty, with 46.5% of the vote to Beaty's 43.9%.
In many towns and cities, though, the vote spread was much wider – an average of 30 percentage points.
There were about 19,000 absentee ballots that were requested, however, making the race too close to call.
Mary B. Pasciak
Reporter
I have been writing for my hometown paper for more than two decades. These days, I write about how the pandemic is affecting our community. If you have a story idea, call or text me at 716-710-9393, or email me at mpasciak@buffnews.com.
