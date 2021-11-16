Garcia appears likely winner in Erie County sheriff race

About 12,650 were returned with an on-time postmark to be counted Tuesday by Republican and Democratic elections clerks, election officials said earlier Tuesday.

The Board of Elections was not expected to finish counting the absentees until Wednesday, spokesman Derek Murphy had said at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to the absentee votes, some 2,600 affidavit ballots – filled out by people who could not immediately prove their eligibility at a polling place – will be later tallied and added to the totals.

Garcia had to take a little over 30% of the absentee and affidavit votes to preserve his win.

Beaty and Garcia spent the bulk of their law enforcement careers with the Buffalo Police Department, and both, with their major-party support, jumped out as front-runners in the four-person field in the general election. They raised more and spent more than Ted DiNoto, a Republican who ran on an independent line, and Karen Healy-Case, who held the Conservative line but stopped campaigning after losing the GOP primary.

Representatives for both Beaty and Garcia, watched some part of the Board of Elections process Tuesday, and so did candidates or their representatives from other close races around the county.

Matthew Spina Buffalo News reporter Incurable reporter: baseball fan; eternal Buffalo Bills optimist Follow Matthew Spina Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today