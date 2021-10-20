Garcia ad in Erie County sheriff's race based on lie, Democratic chair says

Beaty, however, has little connection to Walton, Zellner says. Zellner says she has not endorsed Walton or the mayor, she wants to increase the Erie County Sheriff's Office budget and has never taken a "defund the police" stance. He said lawyers will send a letter to the Garcia camp insisting the ad be discontinued.

Said Beaty: "John knows that I took very good care of Buffalo police officers, and it's a shame that he is lying to win an election. I believe that law enforcement officers should have all the resources they need to get the job done."

Both Garcia and Beaty spent the majority of their law enforcement careers with the Buffalo Police Department. Garcia worked as a detective in narcotics, homicide and as a crisis negotiator. He now has an ownership stake in a private security firm. Beaty rose through the ranks and left the department as a deputy commissioner. She is public safety director at Canisius College.

The Garcia camp shows no sign of backing down. A spokesman linked the two by saying they are part of the same Zellner-supported Democratic slate of candidates and provided a picture in which Walton and Beaty appear at the same party event.