Frank Soda expected to fill Niagara Falls Council vacancy

Frank A. Soda, who has served on the Niagara Falls City Council twice before, is expected to return April 1.

The Council's agenda for Wednesday includes a vote on the appointment of Soda, 73, to replace Councilman Andrew P. Touma, who is resigning of as March 31.

Since Touma is a Democrat, the City Charter required the appointee to be a Democrat, too. Soda said he will serve until the end of the year and won't run for the seat in this fall's election.

"They didn't want to appoint one of the declared candidates. They thought it would give them an unfair advantage," Soda said.

Soda was elected councilman in 1985 and served four years. In 1998, he served six months as an appointee after Councilman Vincent R. Morello died.

Soda said he will resign as chairman of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, but his term there was to expire April 30. Soda, a retired teacher, also serves on the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission.

