Four vie for two seats on Grand Island's all-GOP Town Board
Four vie for two seats on Grand Island's all-GOP Town Board

Four candidates are running for two seats on the all-Republican Grand Island Town Board.

Councilman Peter J. Marston Jr., owner of Marston Power Equipment, is endorsed by the Republican and Conservative parties for a second term on the five-member board.

Republican Councilwoman Jennifer Baney, who with Marston was first elected to the board in 2017, announced in January her "incredibly difficult" decision not to run for re-election this fall.

Christian J. Bahleda has GOP and Conservative backing to fill Baney's seat. He is an operations manager with Yahoo and member of the town's Technology Advisory Board, according to the IsledeGrande.com news site.

John T. Mikkelson, a specialty insurance sales agent with GEICO, and Richard D. D'Agostino, a special education teacher and former member of the Grand Island School Board, have Democratic and Working Families party backing in the race.

Republicans have a narrow edge over Democrats, 35.8% to 34%, among registered voters on the island. Highway Superintendent Richard W. Crawford Jr. and Town Justice Mark J. Frentzel are unopposed for re-election.

