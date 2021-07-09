 Skip to main content
Former Assembly candidate joins mayoral write-in campaign
top story

Former Assembly candidate joins mayoral write-in campaign

Jaz Miles, 2021 write-in candidate for Buffalo maor

Jaz Miles, who has launched a write-in effort to become mayor of Buffalo, says he wants to be included in campaign debates.

 Buffalo News file photo

Byron W. Brown's write-in campaign for mayor will apparently have competition for the Nov. 2 general election.

Jaz Miles, a cook and caterer who ran as the Republican candidate for the 141st Assembly District last year, has launched a write-in campaign that could detract from Brown's effort against India B. Walton, winner of the June 22 Democratic primary. He said he is entering the campaign because he is unhappy with the post-primary actions of both major candidates.

"The people have spoken and Byron Brown is unable to accept what they have said," Miles said, also criticizing Walton's observation that the mayor's continued candidacy "ignored the will of the voters and opened the door to the dark side of politics."

"To me, talking about that dark side is unfair," he said.

Miles, 53, ran against Democrat Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes for the Assembly in 2020, garnering 4,981 votes to 42,678 for the incumbent. He made it clear he is not running with any party affiliation this year, though he calls the Republican failure to field a mayoral candidate "unacceptable."

"I'm just trying to offer an option," he said.

Just as with Brown's campaign, Miles can join the effort without any pre-qualifying requirements by simply asking supporters to write in his name. 

Still, Buffalo Republican Chairman Andrew Pace said Friday that Miles and Ricky T. Donovan Sr., who ran for Congress against Democrat Brian Higgins last year, have been "terminated" from their positions on the city organization's Executive Committee. Though Miles is not identifying with the GOP this year, Pace called the effort "unauthorized" and without party approval.

"If he wants to run his own independent write-in campaign, he's free to do so," Pace said, "but he will not have the support of the Buffalo Republican Committee."

Miles, who said he has also worked in television production, will soon begin formulating ads and other campaign promotions to accompany the signs he has already posted around the city. He also said he will demand inclusion in any debates between Walton and Brown.

"I will be in the debate, no question about it," he said. "I will be hard to ignore."

