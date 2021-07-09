Former Assembly candidate joins mayoral write-in campaign

Byron W. Brown's write-in campaign for mayor will apparently have competition for the Nov. 2 general election.

Jaz Miles, a cook and caterer who ran as the Republican candidate for the 141st Assembly District last year, has launched a write-in campaign that could detract from Brown's effort against India B. Walton, winner of the June 22 Democratic primary. He said he is entering the campaign because he is unhappy with the post-primary actions of both major candidates.

"The people have spoken and Byron Brown is unable to accept what they have said," Miles said, also criticizing Walton's observation that the mayor's continued candidacy "ignored the will of the voters and opened the door to the dark side of politics."

"To me, talking about that dark side is unfair," he said.

Miles, 53, ran against Democrat Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes for the Assembly in 2020, garnering 4,981 votes to 42,678 for the incumbent. He made it clear he is not running with any party affiliation this year, though he calls the Republican failure to field a mayoral candidate "unacceptable."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I'm just trying to offer an option," he said.