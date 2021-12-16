For first time in 15 years, Niagara Falls plans citywide property reassessment

Soda, who co-sponsored the resolution along with Council Chair Kenneth M. Tompkins and Council Member John Spanbauer, read a list of recent property sales all over the city when homes sold for substantially more than their assessed values, including in Soda's own neighborhood.

"People struggling to maintain their property values are carrying the freight for me and my neighbors," Soda said.

"A reassessment will restore equity among taxpayers," Spanbauer said.

Soda's term expires Dec. 31 and Tompkins has said he won't run again, so Spanbauer, a Republican, is the only reval supporter who may have to face the voters someday.

"I don't care if I don't get elected again," Spanbauer said. "The reassessment is the best thing for this city, and we have dragged our feet too long to do it. We have not had the political will."

Kennedy and Voccio, whose Council terms expire Dec. 31, also cast the only votes in favor of a nonbinding resolution that called for capping the city's garbage user fee at 2022 levels.

"The residents shouldn't continue to be bled," said Kennedy, who sponsored the measure, which was defeated 3-2.