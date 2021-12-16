 Skip to main content
For first time in 15 years, Niagara Falls plans citywide property reassessment
For first time in 15 years, Niagara Falls plans citywide property reassessment

A Closer Look: Niagara Falls City Hall

The back portion of Niagara Falls City Hall is where the Council Chambers are located.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Property reassessment always has been a fraught issue in Niagara Falls, with some viewing it as a stealth tax increase.

The last time the city tried it, in 2006, the effort was canceled because of what Council Member Frank A. Soda called "citizen unrest."

Wednesday, the City Council voted 3-2 in favor of a citywide revaluation of property.

No Council member spoke against the idea, but political rivals William D. Kennedy II and Christopher P. Voccio, currently locked in a disputed County Legislature election, voted against revaluation.

The results of the effort are to take effect on the 2024 tax rolls. The resolution said the city intends to hire an outside firm to do the valuations at an estimated cost of $750,000, to be paid from American Rescue Plan funds.

The resolution said the Council supports a "reval" every five years and views it as a necessary first step toward abolishing the city's two-tiered tax system, where homes have a different tax rate than commercial property.

Niagara Falls' equalization rate has sunk to 67%. That means, in the opinion of the state Office of Real Property Services, that Niagara Falls real estate is assessed at 67% of its true market value.

Soda, who co-sponsored the resolution along with Council Chair Kenneth M. Tompkins and Council Member John Spanbauer, read a list of recent property sales all over the city when homes sold for substantially more than their assessed values, including in Soda's own neighborhood.

"People struggling to maintain their property values are carrying the freight for me and my neighbors," Soda said.

"A reassessment will restore equity among taxpayers," Spanbauer said.

Soda's term expires Dec. 31 and Tompkins has said he won't run again, so Spanbauer, a Republican, is the only reval supporter who may have to face the voters someday.

"I don't care if I don't get elected again," Spanbauer said. "The reassessment is the best thing for this city, and we have dragged our feet too long to do it. We have not had the political will."

Kennedy and Voccio, whose Council terms expire Dec. 31, also cast the only votes in favor of a nonbinding resolution that called for capping the city's garbage user fee at 2022 levels.

"The residents shouldn't continue to be bled," said Kennedy, who sponsored the measure, which was defeated 3-2.

Soda said the Council just passed a budget that calls for paying Modern Disposal $4.4 million to collect the city's trash in 2022, while the garbage fee is budgeted to yield $4 million.

In 2020, Soda noted, the city budgeted $4 million in garbage fee revenue and collected only $2.7 million.

Spanbauer predicted the fee will have to rise when a new garbage contract is negotiated in 2024.

Soda predicted that someday the Council will do with garbage what it did 20 years ago when raising water and sewer rates became too politically challenging: create an independent authority "because it's too difficult to deal with."

