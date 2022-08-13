First day of early voting for Aug. 23 primary brings 801 to the polls in Erie County

The first day of early voting for the Aug. 23 primary Saturday saw 801 ballots cast in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

For this year's first primary election in June, 1,060 voters turned out on the first day of early voting.

This time, registered Democrats and Republicans are choosing candidates for the House of Representatives in the 23rd and 26th Districts. Democrats, Republicans and Conservatives have races in the 61st State Senate District.

Early voting for the primaries will continue through Aug. 21 at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.