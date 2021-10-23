First day of early voting draws well in Buffalo

In each case, volunteers for Democratic primary winner India B. Walton were further down the sidewalk or across the street.

While the Walton forces offered palm cards and signs, the Brown workers had light blue rubber stamps reading "Byron W. Brown," which could be applied to the write-in space in the lower right-hand corner of the ballot.

The mayor's team had sample ballots to show voters where to put Brown's name and to remind them to fill in the oval on the write-in space to make sure the vote is counted by the ballot scanner.

"People have been cordial," said Lisa Yaeger, a Brown volunteer outside the North Buffalo Community Center on Sanders Road. She said numerous voters had accepted offers of rubber stamps and pens.

"There's a steady stream of folks, which is nice," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Of course, Walton's name is preprinted on the ballot, since she won the primary.

Claudette and Mike Rivera, who voted at the Sanders Road site, went for Brown.

Byron Brown urges voters to 'write down' his name as early voting kicks off The mayor and his supporters described the election in dire terms, with democratic socialist India B. Walton painted as a threat to Buffalo.

"I like the direction the city is going is," Claudette Rivera said. "I didn't feel like Walton has enough experience. I feel she should have taken a different position before she ran for mayor."