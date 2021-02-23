Firefighter runs for North Tonawanda Council as incumbent steps aside

Joseph E. Lavey Jr., a veteran North Tonawanda volunteer firefighter, announced his candidacy for the 3rd Ward seat on the Common Council Tuesday, less than a week after incumbent Eric M. Zadzilka announced he would not run for another term.

Lavey, 40, a Republican, has been a member of Sweeney Hose Co. for 22 years, the last 14 as captain. He was president of the company for 12 years.

He's also an emergency medical technician and logistics manager for Twin City Ambulance, where he has worked for 15 years.

"My job is to watch and control spending," Lavey said. "I believe my background knowledge will be extremely useful when developing and analyzing our city’s budget."

Lavey is a board member of the Riviera Theatre and helped launch a group to restore the condition of the city Botanical Gardens.

Zadzilka, in his 11th year on the Council, announced Friday he would not run again. He was Council president from 2017 to 2020.

