Final margin is 3 votes in Niagara County Legislature race

It was cast by an 80-year-old woman with no party affiliation, who was deleted from the voter roll after a Board of Elections mail check postcard was returned bearing a U.S. Postal Service sticker declaring that the woman had moved, and even giving a new address for her.

At first, the election commissioners agreed to throw out the affidavit ballot, but acting GOP Commissioner Michael P. Carney later changed his mind after researching the woman's long voting record.

In the court case, the woman gave a sworn statement that she had not moved, and Sedita accepted her testimony as factual.

Accepting her ballot meant that disallowing the two Kennedy votes didn't sway the election.

The two disallowed Kennedy ballots violated state law because of improper markings, Sedita said.

One voter wrote a set of initials, presumably his own, on the ballot paper. The other signed the name "Byron Brown" on the ballot, away from all write-in voting spaces.

Brown, of course, ran a highly publicized and ultimately successful write-in campaign for mayor of Buffalo.

"Markings containing written words are distinguishing, rendering the ballot invalid," Sedita wrote in his eight-page ruling. "Whether 'Byron Brown' was a registered Niagara County voter or candidate for Mayor of Buffalo is as relevant as whether 'Mickey Mouse' was a registered Niagara County voter or candidate for Mayor of Disneyland."

