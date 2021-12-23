Final margin is 3 votes in Niagara County Legislature race

The close race for the 6th District seat in the Niagara County Legislature turned out to be a three-vote victory for Christopher P. Voccio.
Voccio, a Republican, received 778 votes. The Democrat, William D. Kennedy II, received 775.
Democrats' hopes for a Kennedy win dimmed Wednesday when State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III disallowed two Kennedy votes because of improper markings discovered during a hand recount.
At Sedita's order, one last ballot, over which the parties had fought for a month, was opened Thursday morning at the Niagara County Board of Elections, and it was for Voccio, giving the Republican the three-vote victory.
"I'm thankful we have finality on this. I'm grateful to the people of the 6th District for electing me," said Voccio, whose win in the central Niagara Falls district will increase the GOP majority in the County Legislature to 12-3.
"It’s unfortunate this race was decided by the court and not the voters of the 6th District. While we disagree with the court's decision, we do not believe there is an effective route for an appeal at this point," county Democratic Chairman Chris Borgatti said.
Voccio said he is especially pleased the board counted the sealed affidavit vote.
It was cast by an 80-year-old woman with no party affiliation, who was deleted from the voter roll after a Board of Elections mail check postcard was returned bearing a U.S. Postal Service sticker declaring that the woman had moved, and even giving a new address for her.
At first, the election commissioners agreed to throw out the affidavit ballot, but acting GOP Commissioner Michael P. Carney later changed his mind after researching the woman's long voting record.
In the court case, the woman gave a sworn statement that she had not moved, and Sedita accepted her testimony as factual.
Accepting her ballot meant that disallowing the two Kennedy votes didn't sway the election.
The two disallowed Kennedy ballots violated state law because of improper markings, Sedita said.
One voter wrote a set of initials, presumably his own, on the ballot paper. The other signed the name "Byron Brown" on the ballot, away from all write-in voting spaces.
Brown, of course, ran a highly publicized and ultimately successful write-in campaign for mayor of Buffalo.
"Markings containing written words are distinguishing, rendering the ballot invalid," Sedita wrote in his eight-page ruling. "Whether 'Byron Brown' was a registered Niagara County voter or candidate for Mayor of Buffalo is as relevant as whether 'Mickey Mouse' was a registered Niagara County voter or candidate for Mayor of Disneyland."