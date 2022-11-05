Final day of early voting is Sunday. More than 60,000 ballots cast so far in Erie County

More than 60,000 Erie County residents have cast ballots so far in early voting for the Nov. 8 general election, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported Saturday.

On Saturday, 7,145 votes were registered, bringing the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.

The ninth and final day of early voting is Sunday, when polls in Erie County will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 38 polling places – 11 in Buffalo and one in each town and in the cities of Lackawanna and Tonawanda.

On the ballot are candidates for governor and other state offices, including the State Senate and Assembly, as well as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

For early voting poll locations and other election information, voters can call 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.