 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final day of early voting is Sunday. More than 60,000 ballots cast so far in Erie County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

More than 60,000 Erie County residents have cast ballots so far in early voting for the Nov. 8 general election, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported Saturday. 

On Saturday, 7,145 votes were registered, bringing the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.

The ninth and final day of early voting is Sunday, when polls in Erie County will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 38 polling places – 11 in Buffalo and one in each town and in the cities of Lackawanna and Tonawanda.

On the ballot are candidates for governor and other state offices, including the State Senate and Assembly, as well as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

For early voting poll locations and other election information, voters can call 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.

People are also reading…

In the US, it's the final stretch before Tuesday's crucial midterm elections. Opinion polls shows Republicans could regain control of the House of Representatives, and perhaps the Senate. President Joe Biden and Donald Trump launched multi-state campaign blitzes Thursday ahead of midterm elections that could end up hobbling the Democrat's next two years, while setting the stage for a Trump comeback attempt. FRANCE 24's Yinka Oyetade explains.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High turnout eyed as early voting begins Saturday

High turnout eyed as early voting begins Saturday

A recent boost in requests for absentee ballots for the general election suggests local early-voting turnout could rise, matching a national surge as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives

Watch Now: Related Video

13 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News