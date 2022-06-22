 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fifth day of early voting brings 1,354 to polls in Erie County

  • Updated
Erie County residents cast 1,354 ballots Wednesday on the fifth day of early voting for the June 28 primary election, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. The adjusted five-day total stands at 5,760. It was the fourth day that more than 1,000 voters came to the polls.

Both Democrats and Republicans are choosing among candidates for governor and lieutenant governor. For Erie County Democrats, there also is a contest for a county clerk nominee.

Early voting for the primaries will continue through next Sunday at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

