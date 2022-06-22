Fifth day of early voting brings 1,354 to polls in Erie County

Erie County residents cast 1,354 ballots Wednesday on the fifth day of early voting for the June 28 primary election, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. The adjusted five-day total stands at 5,760. It was the fourth day that more than 1,000 voters came to the polls.

Both Democrats and Republicans are choosing among candidates for governor and lieutenant governor. For Erie County Democrats, there also is a contest for a county clerk nominee.

Early voting for the primaries will continue through next Sunday at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.

