Feds drop Cuomo nursing home investigation, but other probes continue

And state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy labeled the DOJ action a "purely political decision designed to protect Democrat governors like Andrew Cuomo from the prosecution he deserves."

“The facts of his deadly corruption remain in plain sight, and we will not rest until he is held accountable and removed from office either through impeachment or at the ballot box,” Langworthy said.

But ever since the federal probe was launched last August, Cuomo has lodged his own charges of political interference. He and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (a Democrat who also received the Justice letter) labeled the nursing home information request "nothing more than a transparent politicization of the Department of Justice in the middle of the Republican National Convention." Similar letters were also sent to the governors of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, also Democrats.

Cuomo and Whitmer said other states, including at least three led by Republican governors, issued similar nursing home admission orders last spring and that the Justice probe only targeted New York and the other three states headed by Democratic governors. They said their nursing home orders were modeled on federal guidance.