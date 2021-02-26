 Skip to main content
Falls Councilman Voccio decides to run for the Niagara County Legislature
Christopher Voccio 2021 headshot

Christopher P. Voccio.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

Niagara Falls Councilman Christopher P. Voccio was all set to run for a second term on the Council this year, and actually had been endorsed by the Republican and Conservative parties.

Then came the surprise announcement Feb. 17 from 30-year Niagara County Legislator Dennis F. Virtuoso that he was not running for his 16th term.

That brought Democratic Councilman William Kennedy into the race for the 6th District Legislature seat, and this week, it brought Voccio into the race, too.

"Now the voters will have a choice," Voccio wrote on his campaign website.

william kennedy niagara falls

Niagara Falls Councilman William Kennedy II speaks at a news conference at the City Market in Niagara Falls April 23, 2019. (Thomas J. Prohaska/News file photo)

He said he voted against the city's garbage user fee and budgets "squeezed taxpayers but imposed no sacrifice on the part of city government. The other candidate voted for these budgets."

Voccio said he tried to cut Council pay by 10% and after that failed, donated 10% of his salary to the United Way.

"In short, I’m a fiscal watchdog and a voice for taxpayers," said Voccio, who vowed to self-fund his campaign.

