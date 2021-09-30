Falls Council opposes WNY congressional gerrymandering

The Niagara Falls City Council, comprising two Democrats, two Republicans and an independent, voted unanimously Wednesday to oppose gerrymandering in the new congressional district boundaries for Western New York.

The resolution specifically condemned talk of reviving the "earmuff district," which 20 years ago served the interests of then-Rep. Louise Slaughter by connecting heavily Democratic areas of Rochester and Buffalo with a thin strip of communities along the shores of Lake Ontario and the Niagara River.

The resolution called for Niagara Falls to be included with Buffalo in any newly drawn congressional district boundaries resulting from the 2020 census.

The resolution is to be sent to the state's Independent Redistricting Commission and to leaders of the State Legislature, which is expected to make the final decision on new boundaries.

The Town of Tonawanda Board passed a similar resolution Monday.

