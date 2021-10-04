 Skip to main content
Extended hours offered for absentee voters in Cattaraugus County
The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections is extending office hours during the two weeks prior to the Nov. 2 general election for the benefit of voters who may need absentee ballots.

The office in the former Little Valley Elementary School at 207 Rock City St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 27; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30.

Election Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler said voters must apply for absentee ballots before Nov. 2 and must be registered to vote by Oct. 8.

Any voters who will be away from the county or have a permanent disability or illness that keeps them from the polls on Election Day is eligible to cast an absentee ballot. Voters also may use a “temporary illness” option if Covid-19 is a concern.

Absentee ballots may be cast when they are received at the Board of Elections office or returned by mail and drop-off by Nov. 2. Absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms also can be downloaded at cattco.org/board-elections.

