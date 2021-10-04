Extended hours offered for absentee voters in Cattaraugus County

The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections is extending office hours during the two weeks prior to the Nov. 2 general election for the benefit of voters who may need absentee ballots.

The office in the former Little Valley Elementary School at 207 Rock City St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 27; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30.

Election Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler said voters must apply for absentee ballots before Nov. 2 and must be registered to vote by Oct. 8.

Any voters who will be away from the county or have a permanent disability or illness that keeps them from the polls on Election Day is eligible to cast an absentee ballot. Voters also may use a “temporary illness” option if Covid-19 is a concern.

Absentee ballots may be cast when they are received at the Board of Elections office or returned by mail and drop-off by Nov. 2. Absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms also can be downloaded at cattco.org/board-elections.

