Evans Town Board primary is tied, unofficially

The race for two seats on the Evans Town Board ended in a tie, with the third candidate two votes behind.

Evans Councilman Michael Schraft, who was not endorsed by Democrats for reelection, and Lindsay J. Gottorff were tied in first place for two four-year terms, while Desmond D. Metzger was third.

However, absentee ballots have yet to be counted.

Laurie H. Reitz won the Democratic primary for the two-year seat on the board, over Michael A. Wasielewski.

Former Councilwoman Jeanne M. Macko captured one of two Republican lines for the four-year Town Board term over the endorsed GOP candidates. Gary R. Vassalo won the second line, while Paul W. Errington was third.

Democrat Jack J. Fritz won the Conservative Party primary for highway superintendent over Michael M. Spence, a registered Conservative who has the Republican endorsement.

