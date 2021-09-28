Ethics complaint filed over officers in Byron Brown campaign ad

But now Adams raises new questions about the propriety of police officers appearing in the ad, citing department regulations and state and federal laws.

"We are very concerned that this is not personal expression by police officers acting as private citizens but is rather a politically partisan message made by officers illegally using the influence afforded by their official roles," Adams wrote in her complaint, "in order to solicit support and donations for a partisan candidate for office."

The complaint also said six of those appearing in the spot are dressed in "Class B" uniforms of short-sleeved shirts emblazoned with "POLICE" or the Police Department seal, and are identified as "real Buffalo police officers." In an interview, Adams said she notified the Walton campaign before filing the complaint, but added there is no official connection. The Walton campaign had no comment on the complaint.

Adams said she was most offended by the concept that the officers constitute a "chain of command" extending through the police commissioner and ultimately the mayor.

"This is not about the officers but about people who have power over those officers," she said, adding she sees the potential for the participants "feeling vulnerable in their employment."

"To me, that's duress," she said.