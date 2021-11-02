Erie County town elections: Hoak prevails in hotly contested Hamburg race

Democratic Town Board member Shawn Lavin handily won a second term but the race for the second seat was too close to call and awaits the counting of absentee ballots. GOP challenger Ray Herman had a narrow lead over Councilwoman Jacqualine Berger with Republican Dan Rider trailing well behind.

Cheektowaga

Republican Michael C. Jasinski was the top vote-getter for three Town Board seats, and incumbent Democrat Brian M. Nowak was second.

The race was too close to call for the third seat, between incumbent Democrat Brian N. Pilarski and Republican Vernon S. Thompson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Democrat Stanley J. Kaznowski III was fifth and Eileen O. Ebner, who suspended her campaign after discovering that accepting the $20,000 annual board salary would jeopardize benefits she receives, was sixth.

Lancaster

Adam Dickman, subject of controversy for a video he recorded at the Village of Lancaster Public Works Department, won re-election to the Lancaster Town Board.