Erie County town elections: Hoak prevails in hotly contested Hamburg race

Hamburg Democrat Randy Hoak beat back an attempt by his GOP opponent, Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr., to tie him to progressive policies of the Working Families Party.
Hoak won election to the seat once held by his late father, Patrick H. Hoak.
Democrats picked up a Town Board seat, with Republican incumbent Beth Farrell and Democrat Megan A. Comerford winning over incumbent Republican Board Member Michael Petrie, Democrat Carly Whalen Story and Conservative Amy McKnight.
Edward S. Hughes, a longtime worker in the Highway Department, won the highway superintendent's race. Republican Anthony Bernardi, was second and incumbent Ted Casey, running on a minor party line, was a distant third.
Alden
Voters reversed course from their 2009 vote to reduce the size of the Town Board from five to three, and decided to add two more council seats, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Republican Brett A. Sitzman beat incumbent Supervisor Dean W. Adamski, and Republican incumbent Town Clerk Alecia E. Barrett coasted to victory over Conservative Leeza M. Brown for re-election.
Amherst
Democratic incumbent Brian J. Kulpa easily defeated Republican challenger Jay DiPasquale to win a second term as Amherst supervisor in a race where development loomed as a central issue.
Democratic Town Board member Shawn Lavin handily won a second term but the race for the second seat was too close to call and awaits the counting of absentee ballots. GOP challenger Ray Herman had a narrow lead over Councilwoman Jacqualine Berger with Republican Dan Rider trailing well behind.
Cheektowaga
Republican Michael C. Jasinski was the top vote-getter for three Town Board seats, and incumbent Democrat Brian M. Nowak was second.
The race was too close to call for the third seat, between incumbent Democrat Brian N. Pilarski and Republican Vernon S. Thompson.
Support Local Journalism
Democrat Stanley J. Kaznowski III was fifth and Eileen O. Ebner, who suspended her campaign after discovering that accepting the $20,000 annual board salary would jeopardize benefits she receives, was sixth.
Lancaster
Adam Dickman, subject of controversy for a video he recorded at the Village of Lancaster Public Works Department, won re-election to the Lancaster Town Board.
Dickman, a Republican and Conservative, will be joined on the Town Board by newcomer Mark Burkhard, who also ran with GOP and Conservative backing. They defeated the endorsed Democrats, incumbent Councilman Michael Wozniak Jr., and challenger Paul Rudz, flipping control of the Town Board to the GOP.
Orchard Park
Republicans will remain in control of the Orchard Park Town Board with the election of Town Board Member Eugene L. Majchrzak as supervisor and three Council members.
Majchrzak, will lead an upsized board of five members with the addition of two Council positions. Democrat Daniel Teplesky, a retired school superintendent, lost his bid to lead the town.
Republicans Joseph C. Liberti and Julia C. Mombrea beat Democrats Michael B. Risman and Mary M. Penn for the four-year seats. Republican Scott Honer beat former Democratic Supervisor Janis A. Colarusso for the two-year term.
City of Tonawanda
Democratic Mayor Rick Davis, a polarizing figure in the city, was beaten nearly 2-1 by GOP businessman John White in his bid for a third term.
In addition, GOP First Ward Councilman Thomas Newman handily won re-election over Democrat Gerald Frizzell; Democratic Councilwoman Dawn Kammerdeiner was badly beaten by Republican Carl Nocera in the Second Ward; Democratic Councilman Sean Rautenstrauch beat the GOP's Frank Corbett in the Third Ward; and Democratic Councilman David Mileham defeated Republican Steve Walter in the Fourth Ward.
Town of Tonawanda
Democrats were all but assured of sweeping the three Tonawanda Town Board races. Councilwomen Jill O'Malley and Shannon Patch were well on their way to winning re-election and fellow Democrat Gina Santa Maria has won an open board seat.
They beat back three Republican candidates who tried to make issues out of public safety and the business climate: Stephen Brown, Scott Marciszewski and Caren Paterniti.