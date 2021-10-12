Erie County shelves new convention center in favor of facelift

The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center will soon be just the Buffalo Convention Center once again.
And remember those ambitious plans early last year to build a new, $441 million downtown convention center? Well, forget about that. It will likely be years, if ever, before those plans get another look.
"I would not say 'dead,' but they are not the priority right now," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "We realize that to invest in what would be a very, very expensive project, without any real guarantee of return, would make no sense."
Instead of laying out big bucks on a new, state-of-the-art convention center, at a time when the convention business is in the tank due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the county now plans to spend less than $10 million on a façade that will cover, brighten and dramatically update the concrete building's brutalist design.
"I guarantee you, this design will still look good years from now, unlike the design we have today," said Poloncarz, speaking from the convention center's newly renovated lobby on Tuesday.
Several large convention center events, attracting hundreds to thousands of people, are planned between now and year's end.
The county executive unveiled a series of architectural renderings that would cover the convention center with white, backlit, polycarbonate panels that can change color, as well as large panels featuring rectangles of blue steel sheeting at various depths, symbolizing Buffalo's ties to the waterfront. The building could be lit red, blue and white to celebrate a Buffalo Bills victory or purple to honor domestic violence awareness, he said.
The new look would also raise the entrance overhang by 18 inches and shine a brighter light over new, taller glass doors.
And in the distinct break from the past, the words "Buffalo Convention Center" would completely drop the word "Niagara" from its name. Instead, the word "BUFFALO" will be emblazoned on the front of the convention center in giant blue letters.
When the convention center was first built, it was known only as the "Buffalo Convention Center," but the word "Niagara" was added nearly 20 years ago to better market the convention center by noting its proximity to Niagara Falls.
Patrick Kaler, CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, said research has shown that more people are now coming to Buffalo because the city is its own destination, not just because it's close to world famous waterfalls. He also said that in pitching the convention center and tourism business in general, the fact that Buffalo is 20 minutes from Niagara Falls is still a big selling point.
It just doesn't need to be on the building anymore, he said. He added that Trautman Associates, which served as a design consultant on the new facade, showed images of the new exterior with both "Buffalo Niagara" and just the word "Buffalo." The bold "Buffalo" letters stood out as visually superior, he said.
"Our research has shown us Buffalo can stand on its own," he said.
Poloncarz said there's no longer a need to heavily rely on the Niagara Falls name to bring tourists to Buffalo, as was the case 20 years ago.
"We were heading in the wrong trajectory as a community, but we're not anymore, and we wanted to stress that," he said.
Work is expected to begin on the front facade sometime in the first quarter of next year and be finished before the year's end, he said.
Public Works Commissioner William Geary said that before putting up the steel framing for the convention center facade, crews will power-wash the building and make any needed concrete repairs. The sides, which are more hidden from view, will also get a paint touch-up.
Poloncarz also said he has spoken with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery about the possibility of adding murals to the rear of the convention center, which faces Pearl Street.
"We're look at all options, but ones that we know are not going to be very expensive," he said.
The convention center has received chunks of money every year to make upgrades that keep the oldest convention center in the United States as viable as possible. The facility has removed dated fixtures in its bathrooms and main exhibition hall, and just spent roughly $1.5 million to brighten up an outdated lobby, including eye-catching, backlit wall panels.
As part of the proposed 2022 budget, the county has earmarked another $1.25 million to replace the main lobby entrance doors, make ballroom improvements, upgrade hallway floor finishes and improve climate control systems for meeting rooms. The county has also committed $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan money toward the exterior facade improvements just announced.
If the improvements cost more, Poloncarz said he is confident the county can find the money to pay for it and won't need to borrow more funds.
In explaining his decision to give up on a new convention center, at least for now, he said the pandemic has drastically changed the convention business, with more conventions going virtual or embracing a hybrid model. That hospitality segment is not expected to return before 2024.
The inability to rely on the state for a major contribution toward a new convention center, in light of the ongoing public health crisis, also hurt new convention center ambitions.
"I don't know what it's going to look like, none of us knows, where we're going to be a few years from now versus 10 years from now," Poloncarz said. "It was a decision: Do we move ahead and potentially spend half a billion dollars that might not be necessary, or do we invest in the facility we have, knowing that it would be a good return on investment for the next 10 years, and in the meantime figure out what we need in the future?"