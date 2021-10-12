Erie County shelves new convention center in favor of facelift

As part of the proposed 2022 budget, the county has earmarked another $1.25 million to replace the main lobby entrance doors, make ballroom improvements, upgrade hallway floor finishes and improve climate control systems for meeting rooms. The county has also committed $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan money toward the exterior facade improvements just announced.

If the improvements cost more, Poloncarz said he is confident the county can find the money to pay for it and won't need to borrow more funds.

In explaining his decision to give up on a new convention center, at least for now, he said the pandemic has drastically changed the convention business, with more conventions going virtual or embracing a hybrid model. That hospitality segment is not expected to return before 2024.

The inability to rely on the state for a major contribution toward a new convention center, in light of the ongoing public health crisis, also hurt new convention center ambitions.

"I don't know what it's going to look like, none of us knows, where we're going to be a few years from now versus 10 years from now," Poloncarz said. "It was a decision: Do we move ahead and potentially spend half a billion dollars that might not be necessary, or do we invest in the facility we have, knowing that it would be a good return on investment for the next 10 years, and in the meantime figure out what we need in the future?"

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.