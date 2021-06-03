Erie County Legislature to roll back Poloncarz's emergency spending authority

Given the improvement in Erie County's Covid-19 infection rates and vaccine supply, the Erie County Legislature next week is expected to roll back the emergency spending authority given to County Executive Mark Poloncarz last year.
Deputy Budget Director Benjamin Swanekamp signaled Thursday that the county administration would not fight an effort by the Legislature to revoke the county executive's ability to award coronavirus-related contracts and spend up to $250,000 without the Legislature's consent.
The county budget office, however, would still like to keep the ability to transfer Covid-19 related funds between budget lines without having to seek Legislature approval. Legislators seemed willing to compromise on that Thursday.
At last week's regular Legislature meeting, the Republican-supported minority caucus pushed to revoke Poloncarz's emergency spending authority. While many Democratic legislators were supportive of the concept, they did not agree on how this should be done and instead decided to resolve the matter in committee.
"We all knew there needed to be a rollback, but what that looked like, we weren’t sure," said Majority Leader Timothy Meyers, chairman of the Finance and Management Committee. "I think everybody was looking for a little information on that."
Legislators previously grappled with this issue in March, questioning the need for the authority one year later. They also quizzed county budget and legal officials about how much control the county executive would maintain over the $178 million federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan this year.
Members of the Republican-supported minority caucus have repeatedly pointed out that Poloncarz had unrestricted authority last year to spend up to $160 million in federal stimulus money earmarked toward Covid-19 response efforts. Millions of dollars in contracts went to vendors without any bidding process.
Poloncarz has also had the ability to shift up to $10,000 between county budget lines without Legislature oversight, a mechanism the administration relied on last year to get emergency spending needs covered. The administration has asked that this mechanism be allowed to continue.
In light of the loss of oversight last year, the Legislature's Democratic majority curbed some of Poloncarz's spending authority this year by requiring Legislature approval for any emergency contracts over $250,000.
But the minority caucus has argued that's not restrictive enough, in light of the American Rescue Plan, which earmarks $178 million to Erie County.
That money is divided into four categories, only two of which are tied to direct and indirect Covid-19 response efforts and hazard pay for certain essential workers. Federal money not related to the health and safety response, such as investments in county infrastructure, fall outside of Poloncarz's emergency spending authority.
In regard to health-related spending, county administrators have previously argued that emergency spending authority allows the county to quickly open up pop-up clinics and secure needed staffing. Swanekamp said the county will also want to devote more resources to marketing efforts encouraging more people to get vaccinated.
They had also suggested that the revocation of emergency spending authority should be contingent on the county achieving herd immunity vaccination levels – which seems unlikely to happen anytime soon given the lack of public vaccine demand – or positive Covid test rates falling to 1% or lower.
As of Thursday, the county's average positive test rate was .9%.