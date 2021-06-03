Erie County Legislature to roll back Poloncarz's emergency spending authority

Given the improvement in Erie County's Covid-19 infection rates and vaccine supply, the Erie County Legislature next week is expected to roll back the emergency spending authority given to County Executive Mark Poloncarz last year.

Deputy Budget Director Benjamin Swanekamp signaled Thursday that the county administration would not fight an effort by the Legislature to revoke the county executive's ability to award coronavirus-related contracts and spend up to $250,000 without the Legislature's consent.

The county budget office, however, would still like to keep the ability to transfer Covid-19 related funds between budget lines without having to seek Legislature approval. Legislators seemed willing to compromise on that Thursday.

At last week's regular Legislature meeting, the Republican-supported minority caucus pushed to revoke Poloncarz's emergency spending authority. While many Democratic legislators were supportive of the concept, they did not agree on how this should be done and instead decided to resolve the matter in committee.

"We all knew there needed to be a rollback, but what that looked like, we weren’t sure," said Majority Leader Timothy Meyers, chairman of the Finance and Management Committee. "I think everybody was looking for a little information on that."