Erie County Legislature races will determine whether Dems can maintain solid majority

All 11 Erie County legislators are up for election this year, and just over half the races have candidates with major party opponents – on paper.
But in reality, some races were decided in the primary and some incumbent legislators have opponents doing little fundraising or active campaigning. That leaves only a couple of races with active challengers who could determine whether the Democratic Party maintains its firm grip in the Legislature.
Democrats hold a 7-4 edge in the Legislature and have successfully pushed a progressive agenda over the last two years, directing more money toward cities and promoting health equity, poverty relief and criminal justice reform.
The Republican-supported minority caucus, meanwhile, has struggled to make headway on issues related to small businesses, fiscal accountability, lower spending and tax reductions.
Republicans lost their four-year majority in the Legislature after the 2017 elections. Overtaking the current Democratic majority will be difficult this year. Optimism that the Republicans had a path to retaking the majority dimmed after Republicans failed to win a Conservative Party primary for the 4th District seat being vacated by Republican-turned-Democrat Kevin Hardwick.
But there is a greater chance that the minority caucus might draw one more seat.
Two active campaigns could still make a difference in the balance of power: The 9th District race pitting Republican challenger Frank Bogulski against Democratic incumbent John Gilmour and the 5th District race that has incumbent Democrat Jeanne Vinal facing Republican challenger Rich Wilkinson.
The 9th District race is considered most competitive since that district that covers Hamburg, Lackawanna and South Buffalo is often a political toss-up from one election to the next.
9th District
Gilmour, the Democratic incumbent completing his first two-year term, is facing Bogulski, a fellow lawyer, who previously ran for Hamburg town justice. With that district encompassing both city and suburban communities, it's been a battleground seat for both parties and represents the biggest money race among County Legislature candidates this year.
Gilmour has raised more than $40,000, based on his campaign finance reports, and $56,000 based on his own accounting to The Buffalo News. As an incumbent legislator, he also started the year with a healthy balance. He carries both the Democratic and Working Families party lines. He's accused Bogulski of spreading lies about his record.
"I stand for responsible government," said Gilmour, 44. "I’m an honest broker. I don’t lie. I don’t make things up."
Bogulski, 50, meanwhile, has raised more than $36,000, including $10,000 that he loaned himself to compete in both his primary and general election races. He also said his campaign has visited more than 17,000 households in his district. He is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
Bogulski, an Army National Guard member and private practice lawyer, has stressed his support for law enforcement, small businesses and fiscal accountability. He's taken a swipe at Gilmour for not doing enough to support small businesses and for the failure for the Legislature's Small Business Committee – where he serves as vice chairman – to meet for nearly a year. The majority of proposals sitting in that committee have been submitted by Republican-supported legislators.
"When I'm elected, I promise the voters that I will go to work every day and represent the people," he said. "I will not delegate my role to the executive branch."
Gilmour is a lifelong Hamburg resident and former assistant district attorney who now owns his own law firm. He has strong union support as someone who has represented public unions, directed county funds into local small businesses and nonprofit organizations in his district, and supported County Executive Mark Poloncarz's small business grant initiatives over the past year. He also supports the county's investments in Covid-19 response efforts.
Both men have claimed to have strong law enforcement backing, with Gilmour endorsed by both the Buffalo police and firefighter unions, as well as the state troopers union, and Bogulski receiving endorsements from the Western New York Association of Retired Law Enforcement Personnel and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's transit police union.
Gilmour said he's been a driving force for getting the Democratic majority to provide the Sheriff's Office with resources such as Tasers. He also pointed out that Bogulski has been suing the Buffalo Police Department over a high-speed chase that left a passenger paralyzed.
Bogulski pointed out that Gilmour originally agreed to table a vote for Sheriff's Office Tasers. He also said that with his background serving in the military police, he is more qualified to address use of force and other law enforcement issues.
5th District
In Amherst, the 5th District race has first-term incumbent Democrat Jeanne Vinal facing off against Republican challenger Rich Wilkinson.
This is a comparatively low-money race. Vinal, a lawyer, has raised $18,000, according to the most recent finance disclosure reports, though Vinal says she has raised $25,000 altogether. Wilkinson, a car dealership general manager, has raised less than $10,000, with $1,000 of that amount self-donated to his campaign so far. He said he expects to donate even more of his own money.
Wilkinson, 44, is a newcomer to politics who is running on a platform of fiscal accountability and spending control. He holds both the Republican and Conservative party lines. He has received the endorsement of the Erie County Sheriff's union.
"When I look at how the county spends money on patronage jobs and things like that, I wanted to look at ways to save money and be more involved in the community," Wilkinson said.
Vinal questioned his base of support, pointing out that he has lived in the district only a few years, and many of his contributions come from outside the largely Democratic district.
Vinal, 57, a longtime Amherst resident, is heavily endorsed and touts her support for Covid-19 response efforts, making changes to the county's purchasing efforts to extend opportunities to more small businesses, and directing county funds to local nonprofit and cultural organizations.
"I think I've worked extremely hard and gotten so many things done because I'm able to work with people," Vinal said of her ability to work with both Democrats and Republicans in her district.
She has been criticized, however, for rarely convening the Legislature's Small Business Committee, which she chairs, resisting Sheriff's Office priorities and for being the sole legislator to vote against support for an independent investigation into women's harassment allegations leveled against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Vinal said State Attorney General Letitia James didn't need Erie County telling her what to do.
On the big issues
The Buffalo News asked candidates in the 5th and 9th District races for their positions on key issues that are likely to come before the County Legislature next year.
Bills stadium lease
Frank Bogulski, 9th District: Believes county legislators should have a seat at the negotiating table. "There's going to be money spent on a stadium, but what we need to do is make sure we have the information on a stadium so we can negotiate the proper amount."
John Gilmour, 9th District: Supports responsible spending and input, believes the county executive should be the county's chief negotiator. "I'm pro-Bills. I think we have to do whatever we have to to keep them here."
Rich Wilkinson, 5th District: Supports the idea of relocating a new Bills stadium to downtown Buffalo and wants more information on revenue generated by the Bills. "I think we could be doing more with our waterfront than what we're doing."
Jeanne Vinal, 5th District: Wants taxpayers to pay as little as possible and the Bills owners to pay as much as possible for a new or renovated stadium. "I'm not for giving everything for keeping the Bills, but at the same time, I would hate to lose the Bills."
Millions in year-end surplus money
Gilmour: Should be spent on infrastructure projects like expanding broadband access, or used to lower taxes.
Bogulski: Should be spent on infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, parks and clean water efforts.
Vinal: Save the money for the future or invest in projects that would provide long-term positive returns.
Wilkinson: Should be spend to support educational priorities, small businesses and saved for rainy day fund.
Amount of money collected in property taxes
Bogulski: The tax levy should be reduced. Notes that Gilmour voted to increase the tax levy.
Gilmour: Given the county's surplus this year, the tax levy should either be reduced or stay the same.
Wilkinson: "If there's a county surplus, I think a portion of that should go to the people who pay it."
Vinal: Given the influx of federal stimulus money, "the tax levy should not grow."
County Health Department's Covid-19 response
Gilmour: "I think they're doing the best they can. I think they're trying to keep people safe."
Bogulski: Critical of contact tracing follow through and health commissioner's overtime. "I think they can do better."