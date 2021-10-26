Erie County Legislature races will determine whether Dems can maintain solid majority

Wilkinson, 44, is a newcomer to politics who is running on a platform of fiscal accountability and spending control. He holds both the Republican and Conservative party lines. He has received the endorsement of the Erie County Sheriff's union.

"When I look at how the county spends money on patronage jobs and things like that, I wanted to look at ways to save money and be more involved in the community," Wilkinson said.

Vinal questioned his base of support, pointing out that he has lived in the district only a few years, and many of his contributions come from outside the largely Democratic district.

Vinal, 57, a longtime Amherst resident, is heavily endorsed and touts her support for Covid-19 response efforts, making changes to the county's purchasing efforts to extend opportunities to more small businesses, and directing county funds to local nonprofit and cultural organizations.

"I think I've worked extremely hard and gotten so many things done because I'm able to work with people," Vinal said of her ability to work with both Democrats and Republicans in her district.