Erie County Legislature maintains Democratic majority, but margin could change

The Erie County Legislature will spend another two years in Democratic hands as a result of Tuesday's election, but with one race still too close to call, it is unsettled whether the Republican-supported minority caucus managed to close the gap.

The Legislature has a 7-4 Democratic majority, but in the two most contested races, only one was clearly decided. The race between 9th District Democratic incumbent John Gilmour and Republican challenger Frank Bogulski narrowed considerably over the course of the night. Democratic Legislator Jeanne Vinal won re-election to a second term in the 5th district.

Those were the two actively contested County Legislature races that could have swung the party majority. The 5th District seat, won by Vinal, is in Amherst. The 9th District seat, currently held by Gilmour, covers South Buffalo, Lackawanna and the Town of Hamburg. It is held by a Democratic incumbent.

The Republican Party devoted the bulk of its resources to trying to unseat Gilmour. Prior to the Democrat taking office two years ago, his seat was held by Lynne Dixon, an Independence Party member who affiliated herself with the Republican-supported minority caucus.