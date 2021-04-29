Erie County Legislature chairwoman lays out legislative agenda of five new laws

By the nature of their jobs, Erie County legislators occasionally propose new county laws. But for the first time, the Legislature leadership is publicly announcing a full package of legislation, dubbed "Pathway Forward," before the final language of these laws has even been drafted.

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said Thursday it's important for the public to be aware of her plans to move five new laws aimed primarily at what she said will be assisting underserved and underrepresented groups in Erie County.

She said she expects these laws to have the support of her fellow Democratic legislators, who comprise the majority in the county Legislature.

"These are continued steps in the path to progress," she said Thursday.

The five laws include:

• The Erie County Percent for Public Art Act: This law would require that a certain percentage of money spent on county infrastructure projects be set aside for investment in public art. Large-scale public works projects, including those for roads, bridges and building renovations, would be required to invest in public art and provide a direct mechanism to contract with local artists and "not only fulfill our practical needs, but also our visual and inspirational needs."