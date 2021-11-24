Erie County legislator 'resigns' and is reappointed to collect his pension

Erie County Legislature Majority Leader Timothy Meyers resigned from his Legislature seat at the end of the day on Friday and vacated his seat for exactly one day.

On Tuesday, a special Legislature meeting was called to reappoint him to the seat he just won re-election for in November.

To be clear, Meyers isn't going anywhere and never was. He just wants to be able to collect his pension from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, and he couldn't do it without technically quitting his job.

New York State retirement system laws prohibit employees on public payrolls from collecting their pensions while they are still on any government payroll. They must leave their job with the state for at least one full day in order to be able to start collecting their pension.

"I don’t know why they do that, but it’s the law," said Meyers, 60, a Cheektowaga Democrat representing the 7th District.

This resignation-reappointment process will allow Meyers to collect both his $47,558 in majority leader pay and his NFTA pension. Because of state pension rules that cap the amount of money he's allowed to receive each year while under the age of 65, Meyers will forgo pension payments for the last several months of the year for the next several years until he turns 65.