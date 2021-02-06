Erie County GOP endorses Lynne Dixon for county comptroller

Former Erie County Legislator Lynne M. Dixon, who lost a race for county executive in 2019, was unanimously endorsed for county comptroller Saturday by the county's Republican committee.

Dixon had been a member of the Independence Party, but that party lost its ballot line after the 2020 election. She has until Feb. 14 to re-register.

Dixon, who worked 22 years in local radio and television news before entering politics, seeks to become the second consecutive reporter-turned-comptroller. Stefan I. Mychajliw, a Republican who is not seeking re-election, also has a TV news background.

Mychajliw is running for Hamburg supervisor this year.

Dixon was a county legislator for 10 years before polling about 46% of the vote in a challenge to County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in 2019. After the election, Mychajliw named her to a post on his staff.