 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie County GOP endorses Lynne Dixon for county comptroller
0 comments

Erie County GOP endorses Lynne Dixon for county comptroller

Support this work for $1 a month
Lynne Dixon Stefan Mychajliw Election-Vote-scull-Avant-Reublican (copy)

Lynne Dixon will run on the Republican line to succeed her boss, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who is seeking another office this year. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Former Erie County Legislator Lynne M. Dixon, who lost a race for county executive in 2019, was unanimously endorsed for county comptroller Saturday by the county's Republican committee.

Dixon had been a member of the Independence Party, but that party lost its ballot line after the 2020 election. She has until Feb. 14 to re-register.

Dixon, who worked 22 years in local radio and television news before entering politics, seeks to become the second consecutive reporter-turned-comptroller. Stefan I. Mychajliw, a Republican who is not seeking re-election, also has a TV news background.

Mychajliw is running for Hamburg supervisor this year.

Dixon was a county legislator for 10 years before polling about 46% of the vote in a challenge to County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in 2019. After the election, Mychajliw named her to a post on his staff.

The Democrats have endorsed County Legislator – and former Republican – Kevin R. Hardwick for comptroller.

Amherst businessman Hormoz L. Mansouri also had sought the Democratic nod for comptroller.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

After losing bid for Erie County executive, Dixon joins comptroller's office
Local News

After losing bid for Erie County executive, Dixon joins comptroller's office

  • Updated

The speculation ended Thursday about where former Erie County Legislator Lynne Dixon would land after her unsuccessful bid to unseat Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Dixon began work Thursday as the new secretary for Republican Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, earning an annual salary of about $50,000. But Mychajliw, in the process of reorganizing the office, said he intends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News