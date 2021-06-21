Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz unveils plans to spend federal stimulus money

Long-overdue projects at Erie County parks, major sewer improvements, new jobs and a bonus for essential county employees who reported during the worst of the pandemic are just a few of the plans Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has for spending federal pandemic aid.

The county already has received the first half of funds, $89.22 million, from the American Rescue Plan. Poloncarz also is using an additional $35.8 million, which is 20% that was cut from the county budget in anticipation that state aid would be withheld during the pandemic but was later restored.

Poloncarz calls his proposal the RENEW plan, for Reinvest in Erie's Neighborhoods and Employ our Workforce.

"We're going to put people to work, hundreds of people," Poloncarz said today at a news conference at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens.

Projects would include:

$31.3 million for projects to Erie County sewer districts.

$14.3 million for Erie County parks.

$5 million in capital projects for a new county highway barn in the Harlem District, repairs to the facade of 50 Delaware Ave. and Erie Community College City Campus roof.