Erie County Democrats endorse four for reelection

Two Buffalo Common Council members and two Erie County legislators whose districts are within the City of Buffalo have been endorsed for reelection by the Erie County Democratic Committee.

The Council members are Bryan Bollman, who represents the Lovejoy District, and Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District. Both are first-term Council members.

The legislators are April N. M. Baskin, who represents District 2, and Howard J. Johnson Jr., who represents District 1. Baskin, who was first elected in 2017, is current chair of the Legislature. Johnson is seeking his third term.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

