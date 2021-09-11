Elections officials fear 'chaos' as new Buffalo mayoral hopefuls seek ballot access

The possibility of candidates for various races across the state filing for office as a result of the Brown case, Zellner said, prompted the New York State Elections Commissioners Association to file a brief in support of the Erie decision to appeal. He noted, however, that the Erie County ballot – except for the contest for Buffalo mayor – has been certified and no other candidates are expected for other offices.

In 2019, the state Legislature moved the filing deadline to appear on the ballot to no later than 23 weeks before the Nov. 2 election, or May 25 this year. The previous cutoff was 11 weeks before Election Day, which the Legislature changed in 2019 after the date of the primary was moved from September to June.

On Sept. 3, Sinatra granted a preliminary injunction (later stayed by the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit) prohibiting Erie County elections officials from enforcing traditional deadlines for petitions, and requiring them to put Brown’s name on the ballot. The Erie County Board of Elections voted last week to appeal the Sinatra decision, while Mohr and Zellner split their votes on the Wojtaszek ruling that resulted in no further action.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Brown’s name remains on the ballot until the board's appeal and another filed by the Walton campaign are considered in coming days.