Election will decide control of Hamburg Town Board

He said Town Hall has gotten "pretty discombobulated" in the past couple years and employees must be treated fairly.

"You have the haves and have-nots," Petrie said. "It's very political. I think we need to stop that."

Farrell, a school counselor in the Lake Shore Central School District, said she has been able to be a voice for the community. She wants to develop a comprehensive plan that will take the town forward. She also has worked on improving gateways in the town, including the South Park Avenue shopping area, Camp Road-Lake Street and Woodlawn.

"I've demonstrated in the first four years that not only can I collaborate with people but that I can get results," Farrell said.

She said she is proud of grant money flowing into the town.

Comerford, a special education teacher in the Frontier Central School District, is a member of the town Planning Board. She was a founding member of "Hamburg Residents Against the Asphalt Plant."

"I became keenly aware of the importance of planning," she said.