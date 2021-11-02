Election highlights live blog: ﻿GOP has a big night in Niagara County, except in NT mayoral race

Orchard Park and Evans voters already approved increasing their boards to five members as of Jan. 1. Today's vote in those two towns includes the two new seats. And because of that, there are three councilman seats being filled in each town: two for four-year terms and one for a two-year term.

Orchard Park ran into issues with the three-member board last year when Supervisor Patrick Keem resigned. That left two board members: one Democrat and one Republican.

The two appointed a non-voting deputy supervisor, but have gone this year with just two voting members. That means every vote they take must be unanimous to pass.

– By Barbara O'Brien

What to watch for in Erie County Legislature races (8:37 p.m.)

Though all 11 Erie County Legislature seats are technically up for election, only two have been involved in active fund raising and campaigning in the general election.

It would come as a major surprise for the Republican Party, which lost the Legislature majority in 2018, to regain it this election cycle, given the political makeup of the legislative districts that are now being contested.