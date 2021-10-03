Election 2021 issues: Should Buffalo be a 'sanctuary city'? Walton, Brown disagree

Buffalo has long billed itself as "the City of Good Neighbors" – but should it be a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants?
That question, which never was discussed all that much locally until lately, stands as one of the issues in the mayoral race between Democratic nominee India B. Walton and the four-term incumbent she defeated in a June primary, Mayor Byron W. Brown.
Walton wants Buffalo to be a "sanctuary city" – one where the Police Department and other city officials will not cooperate with federal immigration agents in their investigations of people who are in the country without authorization. She says that move would make the city more welcoming to immigrants of all types.
But Brown says there's no need for Buffalo to become a sanctuary city, given that city police already have a policy of not working hand-in-hand with Immigration and Customs Enforcement as it tries to root out those without documentation.
That disagreement comes against the backdrop of a broader national debate: Academics and others cite a lack of statistical evidence that becoming a sanctuary city increases crime; immigration skeptics cite isolated anecdotal evidence to the contrary.
"This is a political hot potato," noted Buffalo immigration attorney Rosanna Berardi. "It's been going on for decades."
Walton's vision
Walton injected the sanctuary issue into the mayor's race, vowing on her website to "end all forms of local police collaboration with immigration enforcement."
That's just part of Walton's vision on the immigration issue. She says that under her leadership, the city would not ask about immigration status on applications for city benefits or services. The city wouldn't bar undocumented immigrants from receiving those benefits, either. Nor would the city keep an undocumented person who's under arrest in custody on a civil immigration detainer if that person was otherwise eligible for release.
Those sorts of policies will ensure that Buffalo will be seen as a welcoming city for immigrants of all kinds, Walton said in an interview last week.
"Buffalo owes its population growth by and large to immigrants and refugees, and we should do more to make sure that they feel safe and valued in our community," she said.
And if Buffalo isn't a sanctuary city, its undocumented residents won't feel safe, she added.
"A lot of folks are reluctant to call the police when crimes are committed against them because they're afraid that their documentation status is going to negatively impact that interaction," Walton said. "Immigrants and refugees are hard-working, taxpaying folks in this community and they should be treated accordingly. They should be treated as valuable members of our community and not made out to be some sort of secret criminal element."
Refugees – people who fled their homes overseas and won the legal right to emigrate to America – are thought to vastly outnumber the undocumented immigrants living in Buffalo. More than 10,500 refugees resettled in the city between 2010 and 2018, the last year for which there is data, according to New American Economy, an immigration research and advocacy group. Meanwhile, the Fiscal Policy Institute, another pro-immigration group, estimated that between 5,000 and 6,000 undocumented immigrants were living in Erie County in 2019.
Brown said the city already doesn't cooperate with the feds on immigration investigations, but Walton argued that the city sometimes calls in federal Border Patrol interpreters to help on police investigations – a premise the Brown administration did not dispute.
Walton said the relationship between city police and federal agents not only is intimidating to the city's newcomers, but that it also highlights what she sees as the Brown administration's indifference to Buffalo's immigrant population.
"Although it's not a direct collaboration, they are still putting people at risk by not having basic services that we need in our community, like translation," Walton said.
Brown's record
So far, at least, the Brown campaign hasn't made much of Walton's stance in favor of making Buffalo a sanctuary city.
Instead, in an interview last week, Brown simply argued that his approach to the immigration issue was working.
"I haven't thought that it was necessary for Buffalo to be a sanctuary city because Buffalo has a history of being a welcoming city, of participating in the refugee resettlement program, and being a city that is open to newcomers from across the country and from across the world," Brown said. "And I think the success of our positioning is evident by the fact that for the first time in 70 years, our city grew in population, to over 278,000 people."
Brown was referring to figures released this summer from the 2020 U.S. Census, which showed that the city population grew 6.5% between 2010 and 2020. A Buffalo News analysis of census data showed that increase is attributable to newcomers from overseas.
Buffalo's refugee population boom is not the direct result of anything Brown did. Instead, the four city nonprofit agencies that resettle refugees began collaborating to bring more people to the city in the mid-2000s, at about the time Brown won his first election for mayor.
Brown did reach out to the city's new refugee communities by creating an Office of New Americans in 2015. That city office works with the refugee resettlement agencies and immigrant populations to make sure that newcomers receive city services. The office also works to address any concerns immigrants may have.
"What we are doing in Buffalo to welcome immigrants and refugees and new Americans is working, and people from other parts of the country and other parts of the world feel very comfortable in the City of Buffalo," Brown said.
But why not, then, just make Buffalo a sanctuary city? Brown said there's simply no need to do so.
For one thing, "the Buffalo Police Department does not participate in immigration enforcement actions," Brown said.
And for another, Brown – like Walton, a supporter of a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants – said: "There hasn't been a significant demand for undocumented people to come to this community."
A national debate
The understated disagreement between Walton and Brown on sanctuary cities seems tame compared to the national debate on the issue, one that former President Donald Trump stoked during his first campaign and his one term in office.
"Where is the condemnation of the Democrat sanctuary cities that release violent criminals into our communities and then protect them?" Trump asked at a White House event in 2018.
Actually, sanctuary policies don't call for lenient treatment for undocumented immigrants who commit crimes. Undocumented immigrants accused of crimes are prosecuted both in sanctuary cities and in those without such policies.
Even so, immigration skeptics like Trump can and do cite instances where undocumented immigrants commit heinous crimes while in sanctuary cities.
Trump made much of the arrest of an undocumented immigrant in connection with the slaying of a woman named Kathryn Steinle in the sanctuary city of San Francisco in 2015. And Trump administration officials grew outraged when an undocumented Guyanese man in the sanctuary city of New York last year was charged with raping and murdering a 92-year-old woman.
City authorities should have held the accused man and called the feds about his immigration status when he was arrested in another incident months before the murder of Maria Fuertes, said Matthew T. Albence, who served as acting commissioner of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump.
"A phone call, one simple phone call, and Ms. Fuertes would be alive today,” Albence said at a January 2020 press conference in New York.
Academic researchers who study immigration say, though, that such anecdotes don't counter the evidence they've compiled.
"All the data shows that sanctuary cities don't have higher crime rates," said Benjamin Gonzalez O'Brien, an assistant professor of political science at San Diego State and co-author of the 2019 book "Sanctuary Cities: The Politics of Refuge." "There is some research actually showing that they may have lower crime rates, but there's none today showing an actual increase."
While sanctuary policies vary in their details, there are already so many sanctuary cities that you might have passed through one without knowing it. Albany is a sanctuary city, as are Boston, Providence, R.I., Hartford, Conn., Philadelphia, Baltimore and Chicago.
Advocates of sanctuary policies such as David Dyssegaard Kallick, director of the Immigration Research Initiative at the Fiscal Policy Institute, argue that they can actually make cities safer by making undocumented immigrants more willing to cooperate with police.
"If you create a place that is more friendly to immigrants, you're more likely to have people living in the city," Kallick said. "And the thing that's going to make it safer is having more people there."