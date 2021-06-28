Elder, Ottaviano, Ark are winners in close Niagara County races

An incumbent Niagara County legislator's bid for re-election suffered a blow Monday, while a county judge's campaign got a boost and a town justice's hopes of another term are still alive.

After counting all the absentee ballots in the Democratic primary for 4th District legislator, Niagara County Election Commissioner Jennifer M. Sandonato said challenger Jeffrey Elder is the apparent winner by two votes: 282 for Elder, 280 for Legislator Owen T. Steed.

Close races in Niagara County go to absentee ballots Absentee ballots will decide several close primary elections including a County Court seat, a County Legislature seat and two ties in judicial races.

Although Steed has the Conservative Party line for November, the 4th District is 69% Democratic by enrollment, the most Democratic district in the county.

For Elder, who ran for mayor of Niagara Falls two years ago as an independent who grabbed 17% of the vote, it was a gratifying result.

"I'm happy with the news and looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting things done in the 4th District," said Elder, a registered Democrat also endorsed by the Working Families Party. There is no Republican candidate in the district.

Elder thanked Steed for his service and said he hopes to meet with Steed to discuss any unfinished projects Steed may have.