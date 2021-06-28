Elder, Ottaviano, Ark are winners in close Niagara County races

An incumbent Niagara County legislator's bid for re-election suffered a blow Monday, while a county judge's campaign got a boost and a town justice's hopes of another term are still alive.
After counting all the absentee ballots in the Democratic primary for 4th District legislator, Niagara County Election Commissioner Jennifer M. Sandonato said challenger Jeffrey Elder is the apparent winner by two votes: 282 for Elder, 280 for Legislator Owen T. Steed.
Absentee ballots will decide several close primary elections including a County Court seat, a County Legislature seat and two ties in judicial races.
Although Steed has the Conservative Party line for November, the 4th District is 69% Democratic by enrollment, the most Democratic district in the county.
For Elder, who ran for mayor of Niagara Falls two years ago as an independent who grabbed 17% of the vote, it was a gratifying result.
"I'm happy with the news and looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting things done in the 4th District," said Elder, a registered Democrat also endorsed by the Working Families Party. There is no Republican candidate in the district.
Elder thanked Steed for his service and said he hopes to meet with Steed to discuss any unfinished projects Steed may have.
In another close race, Lockport Republican John J. Ottaviano stamped his ticket for a November battle against Lockport Democrat Michael E. Benedict.
Ottaviano, who was ahead by 111 votes the morning after Tuesday's primary, now has a 130-vote lead over Benedict: 3,233 to 3,103. Sandonato said 29 ballots still need to be counted by hand, but they won't change the outcome.
Benedict won the Democratic primary by a 3-1 margin.
In Hartland, Town Justice Linda L. Ark received every absentee vote in the Democratic primary, giving her a 40-35 win over James L. Minner, who won the GOP and Conservative primaries. The Democratic line represents Ark's only chance for a second term.
The Working Families party primary for Niagara Falls city judge ended in a 10-10 tie between Jenelle L. Faso and Christopher M. Mazur, meaning party leaders will choose the winner. Faso received the only absentee ballot cast.
But it may not matter much, as Faso won the Democratic, Republican and Conservative primaries, making her the presumptive favorite in November if Mazur stays in the race.
In other close races, Niagara Falls Councilman Christopher P. Voccio wrapped up a 131-87 victory over Timothy E. Huether Sr. in the GOP primary for 6th District county legislator. Voccio faces Democratic Councilman William Kennedy II for the legislative seat in November.
In the City of Lockport's 4th Ward, Kathryn "Kitty" Fogle clinched the GOP Council primary 58-47 over Kyle T. Lambalzer. Christopher S. Wronski ran third with 26 votes.