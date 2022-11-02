Ed Rath, Sean Ryan stake out differing views on how to tackle public safety and bail reform in St. Joe's debate

State Sens. Edward A. Rath III and Sean M. Ryan offered contrasting views on how best to improve public safety and help families hit hard by rising prices during a debate Wednesday at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

Rath, an Amherst Republican, argued New Yorkers are facing crises of affordability and crime. He blamed the Democrats who control state government for not doing enough to help. He vowed to work to lower the state's tax burden, help repeal the state's controversial bail reform laws, roll back unnecessary regulations and create more job opportunities for young people.

"Cashless bail is a total fail," Rath said.

Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat, decried "fear-mongering" and misinformation that he said has spread around the issue of public safety in the state and in this Senate race. He said crime in Erie County is down, overall, except for gun crimes. He said the Democrat-controlled Legislature has responded to this problem by, for example, trying to make it harder for teenagers to acquire semi-automatic rifles.

Focusing on bail reform, Ryan said, "is not addressing the issue."

Ryan and Rath are facing off in the 61st Senate district, which covers North Buffalo, Grand Island, the City and Town of Tonawanda and Amherst and is heavily Democratic. It's a rare case of State Senate incumbents forced to run against each other after redistricting threw them into the same seat.

St. Joe's, the private boys' school on Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda, has hosted an annual political debate, with questions prepared by students, since 1984. Advanced Placement government teacher Ted Lina, the founder of the debate series, said St. Joe's is the only school in the state that does this on a yearly basis.

