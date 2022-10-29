Ed Rath, Sean Ryan clash in rare contest between State Senate incumbents

A successful legal challenge to the once-a-decade New York redistricting process has set up a rare election fight between two sitting state senators.

Republican Edward A. Rath III is taking on Democrat Sean M. Ryan in the redrawn 61st Senate District that reaches from Grand Island east to Amherst.

It's one of two State Senate races this year, along with a battle for a Hudson Valley seat, that pit incumbents against each other.

The Erie County district is solidly Democratic but this hasn't stopped both parties from pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the contest.

Rath presents himself as a needed, alternative voice in Democrat-dominated Albany and contends Ryan supports policies that led to rising crime and inflation. Ryan highlights his efforts to keep abortion safe and legal and argues Rath opposes commonsense gun-safety regulations.

Rath, of Amherst, initially opted against running when he was lumped in with State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo, in the first version of New York's new Senate lines, mandated by the latest Census and drawn by Democratic legislators.

After Republicans filed a lawsuit objecting to the new districts, however, a state judge rejected the Democrats' map and appointed a special master to redraft the lines. The final, court-approved map spurred Rath to challenge Ryan.

This reshaped 61st Senate District still includes the Town of Amherst, represented by Rath now, but also takes in a chunk of Ryan's North Buffalo, West Side, the City and Town of Tonawanda and Grand Island from his 60th District.

The new 61st District is 47% Democratic and 25% Republican, state enrollment records show, and Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election by 63% to 37% there, according to the Redistricting & You collaboration.

This provides Ryan a strong advantage in his bid for another term but the Buffalo Democrat said he's not taking anything for granted.

"It's a highly competitive race," Ryan said. "You know, a lot of outside money has been flowing in."

Ryan, 57, served in the State Assembly for nine years before winning election to the Senate two years ago. The Lackawanna native, an attorney, has worked for Neighborhood Legal Services and the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.

Earlier this year, he handily beat lawyer Ben Carlisle in the Democratic primary.

For the general election, pro-Ryan mailers say, "Republican Ed Rath is too extreme for Western New York." They accuse Rath of wanting to criminalize doctors who provide abortions to women from other states and of welcoming support from the Conservative Party and others who want to ban abortion without exceptions.

And, Ryan said, he and his fellow Democrats in Albany worked hard, without help from Rath and Republicans, to pass laws meant to prevent gun violence following the mass shooting at a Tops Markets in Buffalo – rules that now face a court challenge.

"You know, he voted against the law that protects doctors and health care workers from being extradited, or arrested or jailed for providing reproductive health to women from other states. You know, he wants to repeal our gun safety laws," Ryan said. "I mean, there's nothing moderate about any of this."

Ryan also said, regardless of the outcome of this race, the State Senate will remain in Democratic hands, as will the Assembly, so district residents will benefit by electing a representative in the majority party.

"I would answer that by saying that we need to have someone who is in touch with the priorities of our communities," Rath said. "For the 15 years that I have been in public office, certainly at the county level and now at the state level, I have really come to understand the priorities, the issues, the needs and concerns of the people. I do not represent a far left, or far right, ideological perspective."

As of Oct. 7, Ryan had $322,308 on hand, state campaign finance data show. He figured about half his donations will come from organized labor. His campaign during the most recent reporting period spent $95,000 on TV ads and $35,000 on polling.

The committees tasked with electing Republicans and Democrats to the State Senate are pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars, collectively, in the race on behalf of Ryan and Rath, according to the candidates and campaign disclosure forms.

Rath, who also is running TV ads, had $173,173 left on Oct. 7. His largest listed expenses were for Bee Newspapers print ads, lawn signs and hosting a fundraiser at Russell's Steaks, Chops & More.

Rath, a 55-year-old Williamsville native, carries a prominent name in local politics. His late grandfather, Edward A., was the first Erie County executive and his late father, Edward A. Jr., was a longtime state Supreme Court justice.

Rath has worked for years as an adviser to companies in the energy sector, most recently launching his own firm, Alto Energy Consulting. He served for 13 years in the Erie County Legislature before winning election in 2020 to the 61st Senate seat once held by his mother, Mary Lou.

This year, former County Executive Joel A. Giambra announced, but later dropped, a Republican primary challenge against Rath.

Mailers sent on behalf of Rath refer to "pro-criminal Sean Ryan" and point people to a website, SeanRyanFacts.com, that contains more criticism of Ryan's voting record on state budgets, bail reform and other legislation.

"We have a crisis of affordability in New York state. And we also have a public safety emergency in the state of New York. Families are struggling right now," Rath said.

Rath said the state should repeal the bail law and start over again with a more tailored approach to reforming bail policy. He also defended his votes against the gun-safety restrictions, saying the laws produced at a special session were not well thought out and won't withstand constitutional scrutiny.

On abortion, he noted the right to an abortion is codified in New York but added, "I'll tell you when it comes to circumstances of rape, incest, life of the mother, of course I support a woman's right to choose."

Some Rath mailers tie Ryan to India Walton, the socialist who ran for Buffalo mayor last year, and progressive New York City lawmakers.

"There's a lot of mudslinging. There's also – there's a lot of fear," Ryan said. "I'm not a socialist. You know, I supported a budget this year that has massive increases for police departments."

On Nov. 2, Ryan and Rath will meet in a debate at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, in the Town of Tonawanda, that is not open to the public but will be live-streamed on the school's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Other Senate races

Ryan-Rath is the marquee local contest but there are other State Senate races on the ballot this fall, some with challengers and some with candidates running unopposed.

57th District

Territory under the new Senate map: Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and part of Allegany counties.

Incumbent: George M. Borrello, R-Sunset Bay

Borrello, a former Chautauqua County executive, first won election to the State Senate in a 2019 special election. He and his wife, Kelly, own several businesses in Hanover.

Challenger: Dan Brown

A Democrat and dairy farmer, Brown is the longtime Great Valley town supervisor in Cattaraugus County.

60th District

Territory: All of southern Erie County up to Hamburg and West Seneca and the eastern portion of the county up to Clarence and Newstead.

Incumbent: Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo

Ryan represents the current 60th District but State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, R-Elma, is running for election in the reconfigured 60th District. Gallivan, a former state trooper and Erie County sheriff, has served in the Senate since 2011. He now represents the 59th District that was shifted to New York City in the new Senate map.

Challenger: None

62nd District

Territory: Niagara, Orleans and part of Monroe counties.

Incumbent: Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda

Ortt, the Senate minority leader, has served in the Senate since 2015. He previously served as mayor, clerk-treasurer and treasurer of the City of North Tonawanda.

Challenger: None

63rd District

Territory: All of Buffalo (except for North Buffalo, Riverside and the Elmwood Village), Lackawanna and Cheektowaga.

Incumbent: Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo

Kennedy, a licensed occupational therapist, served in the Erie County Legislature before winning election to the State Senate in 2010.

Challenger: Faye Pietrak

Pietrak has the Conservative line while Kennedy has the Democratic and Working Families lines. Pietrak, listed as a nurse at Amherst High School, has not reported receiving or spending campaign funds to the state Board of Elections and does not have a campaign presence online.